Avengers graphic novels are up to 70% off at ComiXology priced from $2

Tuesday, 23 June 2020
Following up yesterday’s Deadpool sale, ComiXology is back with a new collection of Marvel Avengers graphic novels. This time around, you’ll be able to save up to *70%* with prices starting at* $2*. Amongst all of the deals, one standout is on Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 1 Collection at *$5.99*. Down from its $20 going rate, today’s offer is good for fans of everyone’s favorite web-slinger won’t want to miss out on this 291-page novel. It has Spider-Man coming face to face with Silk, someone who also got bit by the very same radioactive spider that first gave Peter Parker his powers. Head below for more of our top picks from today’s batch of discounted digital Avengers comics. more…

