An Uber security contractor reportedly tackled a Black teen girl riding a Jump bike after the company hired the guards to recover stolen bikes (UBER)
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () · A security guard working as a contractor for Uber tackled a Black teen girl who was riding one of the company's Jump bikes, an employee told Vice.
· Uber hired private security guards, sometimes equipped with bulletproof vests, pepper spray, and handcuffs, to help it recover stolen electric bikes, Vice reported Tuesday.
·...