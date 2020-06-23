Global  

An Uber security contractor reportedly tackled a Black teen girl riding a Jump bike after the company hired the guards to recover stolen bikes (UBER)

Business Insider Tuesday, 23 June 2020
An Uber security contractor reportedly tackled a Black teen girl riding a Jump bike after the company hired the guards to recover stolen bikes (UBER)· A security guard working as a contractor for Uber tackled a Black teen girl who was riding one of the company's Jump bikes, an employee told Vice.
· Uber hired private security guards, sometimes equipped with bulletproof vests, pepper spray, and handcuffs, to help it recover stolen electric bikes, Vice reported Tuesday.
·...
