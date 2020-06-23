Global  

The all-new Ford F-150 pickup arrives this week. Here's why it's been America's best-selling truck for over 4 decades. (F)

Business Insider Tuesday, 23 June 2020
The all-new Ford F-150 pickup arrives this week. Here's why it's been America's best-selling truck for over 4 decades. (F)· The Ford F-150 pickup truck has been the best-selling vehicle in the US since 1981.
· In 2019, nearly 900,000 F-Series trucks rolled off dealer lots in America.
· The F-150 underwent a risky redesign for the 13th generation of the vehicle — arguably the riskiest since the truck first arrived in 1947. Ford engineered the...
