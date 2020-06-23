The all-new Ford F-150 pickup arrives this week. Here's why it's been America's best-selling truck for over 4 decades. (F)
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () · The Ford F-150 pickup truck has been the best-selling vehicle in the US since 1981.
· In 2019, nearly 900,000 F-Series trucks rolled off dealer lots in America.
· The F-150 underwent a risky redesign for the 13th generation of the vehicle — arguably the riskiest since the truck first arrived in 1947. Ford engineered the...
Ford revealed the new Ford Ranger pick-up that will deliver more power, greater fuel-efficiency, enhanced refinement and advanced driver assistance technologies for customers. The stylish and versatile..
Ford revealed the new Ford Ranger pick-up that will deliver more power, greater fuel-efficiency, enhanced refinement and advanced driver assistance technologies for customers. The stylish and versatile..
Ford revealed the new Ford Ranger pick-up that will deliver more power, greater fuel-efficiency, enhanced refinement and advanced driver assistance technologies for customers. The stylish and versatile..
Credit: AutoMotoTV Duration: 02:01Published
Tweets about this
The DoK RT @businessinsider: The all-new Ford F-150 pickup arrives this week. Here's why it's been America's best-selling truck for over 4 decades.… 5 minutes ago
Business Insider The all-new Ford F-150 pickup arrives this week. Here's why it's been America's best-selling truck for over 4 decad… https://t.co/hyudSJ9sQx 5 minutes ago