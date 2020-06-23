Google Pixel 4 gallery shows off prototyped designs and colors Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Whether you love or hate the Pixel 4, one thing that’s undeniable is that Google delivered a striking design. A member of the Made by Google team has shared incredible photos of the Pixel 4’s design process including previously unseen colors and a dual camera bump design.



more…



The post Google Pixel 4 gallery shows off prototyped designs and colors appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Google releases first beta version of Android 11



Google on Wednesday released the first beta version of Android 11 after a series of developer previews. According to TechCrunch, the tech giant is also making the pre-release versions of the new.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this