Google Pixel 4 gallery shows off prototyped designs and colors

9to5Google Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Whether you love or hate the Pixel 4, one thing that’s undeniable is that Google delivered a striking design. A member of the Made by Google team has shared incredible photos of the Pixel 4’s design process including previously unseen colors and a dual camera bump design.

