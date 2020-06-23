ET Deals: $600 Off Dell Alienware M15 R2 Intel Core i7 Gaming Laptop, HiSense Quantum 4K ULED 55-Inch Android Smart TV for $499, Dell Vostro Intel Core i7-9700 Desktop for $602 Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Not only can you save $600 on a powerful Dell Alienware gaming laptop today, but you can take advantage of current sales to save a $100 on a high-end Android 4K TV with quantum dot technology.



The post ET Deals: $600 Off Dell Alienware M15 R2 Intel Core i7 Gaming Laptop, HiSense Quantum 4K ULED 55-Inch Android Smart TV for $499, Dell Vostro Intel Core i7-9700 Desktop for $602 appeared first on ExtremeTech. 👓 View full article

