|
Boba Fett’s helmet has a flip-down visor at its all-time low: $97.50 ($22 off)
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
GameStop is currently offering the Star Wars Black Series Boba Fett Helmet for *$97.94 shipped* with the discount applying in your cart. Normally $120, today’s discount marks a new all-time low, beats Amazon’s best price by $2.50, and is $6.50 below our last mention. If you’re a Star Wars fan, then you likely know who Boba Fett is. The iconic bounty hunger has a helmet known by all throughout the galaxy. This wearable helmet has a drop-down rangefinder just like Boba does in the movies, which is activated by a button. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
more…
The post Boba Fett’s helmet has a flip-down visor at its all-time low: $97.50 ($22 off) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
|
|
|
|
Tweets about this