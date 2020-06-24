|
Dell’s latest G5 desktop is perfect for beginners, while the G7 reigns king
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Hot on the heels of Acer announcing four new gaming rigs, Dell is back at it again with all-new laptops for families to enjoy gaming this summer. Whether you’re wanting to play with your kids, or they’re wanting to battle with each other, Dell’s refreshed G Series offers quite a few killer features for entry-level gamers. Dell is announcing an updated G7 laptop, G5 desktop, and even new monitors. Pricing isn’t that bad, honestly, with computers starting as low as *$700* and monitors from *$280*.
more…
The post Dell’s latest G5 desktop is perfect for beginners, while the G7 reigns king appeared first on 9to5Toys.
|
|
|
|
Tweets about this