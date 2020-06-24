Dell’s latest G5 desktop is perfect for beginners, while the G7 reigns king Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Hot on the heels of Acer announcing four new gaming rigs, Dell is back at it again with all-new laptops for families to enjoy gaming this summer. Whether you’re wanting to play with your kids, or they’re wanting to battle with each other, Dell’s refreshed G Series offers quite a few killer features for entry-level gamers. Dell is announcing an updated G7 laptop, G5 desktop, and even new monitors. Pricing isn’t that bad, honestly, with computers starting as low as *$700* and monitors from *$280*.



