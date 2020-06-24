Dell is finally shipping the XPS 13 Developer Edition with Ubuntu Linux 20.04 LTS Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

If you want a laptop that comes with Linux pre-installed nowadays, there are actually a lot of options. While it used to be hard to get a computer without Windows on it, it is now a pretty easy task. You can choose from popular Linux-friendly computer sellers like System76 or Tuxedo Computers, but there is another company that sometimes gets overlooked -- Dell. Yes, one of the biggest manufacturers of Windows computers also sells "Developer Editions" of its computers that come with Ubuntu Linux pre-installed. The company has sold these Linux computers for several years. One of the most celebrated…


