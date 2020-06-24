Microsoft Defender ATP Now Available For Ubuntu And Other Linux Distros Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Ever since Microsoft changed the name of its Windows Defender to Microsoft Defender, it has been working to extend its ATP (Advanced Threat Protection) security product to non-Windows platforms. Last year, Microsoft released Windows Defender ATP for Mac devices. Later, they confirmed it would also bring ATP for the Linux system. Subsequently, they launched the […]



The post Microsoft Defender ATP Now Available For Ubuntu And Other Linux Distros appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Dave Raven RT @OvidiuPismac: Microsoft Defender ATP for Linux is now generally available! Microsoft Defender ATP for Linux supports six most common L… 4 hours ago Ovidiu Pismac Microsoft Defender ATP for Linux is now generally available! Microsoft Defender ATP for Linux supports six most co… https://t.co/DYRWhnSuO8 4 hours ago Rich Lilly RT @louisgohl: #Microsoft Defender ATP #MDATP for #Linux 🐧supports recent versions of the six most common Linux Server distributions: -RHEL… 14 hours ago Louis Göhl #Microsoft Defender ATP #MDATP for #Linux 🐧supports recent versions of the six most common Linux Server distributio… https://t.co/Fga2t9wU9t 14 hours ago