Microsoft Defender ATP Now Available For Ubuntu And Other Linux Distros

Fossbytes Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Ever since Microsoft changed the name of its Windows Defender to Microsoft Defender, it has been working to extend its ATP (Advanced Threat Protection) security product to non-Windows platforms. Last year, Microsoft released Windows Defender ATP for Mac devices. Later, they confirmed it would also bring ATP for the Linux system. Subsequently, they launched the […]

The post Microsoft Defender ATP Now Available For Ubuntu And Other Linux Distros appeared first on Fossbytes.
