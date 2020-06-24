Opera 69 expands its social media support with new Twitter sidebar tool Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

In the crowded web browser market, finding unique selling points can be hard. Opera 69 launches with one major headline feature: a new sidebar providing users with easy access to their Twitter accounts. The new feature joins other recent additions designed to make Opera stand out -- from ad and tracker blockers to free browser VPN -- and follows on from recently added support for Instagram, which Opera claims allowed it to "reach a record number of users in March 2020". The new feature effectively replaces a browser tab with a slide-in sidebar, making it easy to keep up to… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

