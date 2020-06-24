Global  

Opera 69 expands its social media support with new Twitter sidebar tool

betanews Wednesday, 24 June 2020
In the crowded web browser market, finding unique selling points can be hard. Opera 69 launches with one major headline feature: a new sidebar providing users with easy access to their Twitter accounts. The new feature joins other recent additions designed to make Opera stand out -- from ad and tracker blockers to free browser VPN -- and follows on from recently added support for Instagram, which Opera claims allowed it to "reach a record number of users in March 2020". The new feature effectively replaces a browser tab with a slide-in sidebar, making it easy to keep up to… [Continue Reading]
