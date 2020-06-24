Ford aims to be carbon neutral by 2050 Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Photo by George Rose/Getty Images



Ford pledged today to become carbon neutral by 2050, a goal that would bring the automaker in line with targets set by the landmark Paris climate



The automaker says it will focus on three key sources that make up 95 percent of its carbon dioxide emissions. These are emissions from the vehicles it sells, emissions from its factories, and from its suppliers. The company has set a goal of completely powering all its manufacturing plants with locally-sourced renewable energy by 2035.



"The vehicles Ford sells create 135 million metric tons of carbon dioxide"



Limiting its... Photo by George Rose/Getty ImagesFord pledged today to become carbon neutral by 2050, a goal that would bring the automaker in line with targets set by the landmark Paris climate agreement . To fulfill its commitment, the company needs to shrink its output of greenhouse gases and find ways to remove whatever pollution it continues to produce.The automaker says it will focus on three key sources that make up 95 percent of its carbon dioxide emissions. These are emissions from the vehicles it sells, emissions from its factories, and from its suppliers. The company has set a goal of completely powering all its manufacturing plants with locally-sourced renewable energy by 2035."The vehicles Ford sells create 135 million metric tons of carbon dioxide"Limiting its... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this