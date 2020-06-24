Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ford aims to be carbon neutral by 2050

The Verge Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Ford aims to be carbon neutral by 2050Photo by George Rose/Getty Images

Ford pledged today to become carbon neutral by 2050, a goal that would bring the automaker in line with targets set by the landmark Paris climate agreement. To fulfill its commitment, the company needs to shrink its output of greenhouse gases and find ways to remove whatever pollution it continues to produce.

The automaker says it will focus on three key sources that make up 95 percent of its carbon dioxide emissions. These are emissions from the vehicles it sells, emissions from its factories, and from its suppliers. The company has set a goal of completely powering all its manufacturing plants with locally-sourced renewable energy by 2035.

"The vehicles Ford sells create 135 million metric tons of carbon dioxide"

Limiting its...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this