Amazon Reebok sale with deals from $22: Footwear, workout gear, more

9to5Toys Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to *30% off* select Reebok apparel and footwear. As always, everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with mostly solid ratings. Whether it’s for your next workout or to upgrade your casual summer fit, you’ll find everything from gym shoes and sneakers to shorts, workout apparel, t-shirts, crewnecks, and much more. Much like today’s Gold Box Columbia sale, you can score some great essentials starting from *$22*. Head below for some of our top picks from the sale. more…

