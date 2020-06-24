|
Pokémon Unite is a League of Legends-style team-based strategy game
The latest pokémon adventure is a real-time, team-based strategy game called Pokémon Unite. The game is being developed by Tencent’s TiMi Studios, the same studio behind massive free-to-play online games like Honor of Kings and Call of Duty: Mobile.
The game looks a lot like MOBAs, particularly League of Legends, with teams of five battling against each other and leveling up over the course of a match while completing objectives. The multi-lane map is even reminiscent of existing team strategy games. It’ll be a free-to-start game on both the Nintendo Switch and mobile, with crossplay for multiplayer.
Today’s news caps off a busy period for the Pokémon franchise. Last week saw the release of the first major...
