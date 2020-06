4 steps for navigating tax season as a self-employed influencer on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, or other platforms Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

· At many jobs, a portion of your income is automatically deducted from your paycheck for taxes.

· But when you work for yourself, you are responsible for deducting this amount out and for keeping track of every dollar you earn.

· Social-media influencers often work for themselves and have to pay self-employment taxes.

·... · At many jobs, a portion of your income is automatically deducted from your paycheck for taxes.· But when you work for yourself, you are responsible for deducting this amount out and for keeping track of every dollar you earn.· Social-media influencers often work for themselves and have to pay self-employment taxes. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Amanda Perelli 4 steps for navigating tax season as a self-employed influencer on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, or other platforms https://t.co/mj4ddsyK4W 11 minutes ago Pakay RT @businessinsider: 4 steps for navigating tax season as a self-employed influencer on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, or other platforms http… 12 minutes ago Crash Signal 4 steps for navigating tax season as a self-employed influencer on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, or other platforms… https://t.co/QU5mt5JgSO 16 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. 4 steps for navigating tax season as a self-employed influencer on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, or other platforms… https://t.co/rxtx3miJSM 20 minutes ago Principal-IT 4 steps for navigating tax season as a self-employed influencer on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, or other platforms… https://t.co/lElzoLmk1P 20 minutes ago TECH SUPERFAN 4 steps for navigating tax season as a self-employed influencer on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, or other platforms https://t.co/bJ1lWxKaeE 20 minutes ago Business Insider 4 steps for navigating tax season as a self-employed influencer on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, or other platforms https://t.co/U4DR3YNUwE 22 minutes ago