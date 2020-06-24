Global  

The US government is investigating 63,000 Tesla Model S vehicles over possible touchscreen failures (TSLA)

Business Insider Wednesday, 24 June 2020
The US government is investigating 63,000 Tesla Model S vehicles over possible touchscreen failures (TSLA)· The US highway safety administration is investigating some Tesla Model S vehicles that could have faulty memory chips.
· When the components wear out, the main media control center for the car can fail, NHTSA said. 
· Tesla did not respond to a request for comment about the new investigation. 
· There have been no...
