New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will quarantine travelers from states with surging COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Times Square on June 23, 2020 | Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images



People traveling into New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut from states with high rates of positive COVID-19 tests will be required to quarantine for 14 days. The new restrictions were announced by the governors of those states in a joint press conference today. The new travel advisory goes into effect tonight.



The three states were the first to be hit hard by the pandemic and were the target of similar travel advisories in March when cases in those states skyrocketed. But recently the numbers of new cases in each has declined dramatically, while the numbers of new cases in other parts of the nation have soared.



