New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will quarantine travelers from states with surging COVID-19 cases

The Verge Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will quarantine travelers from states with surging COVID-19 cases

People traveling into New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut from states with high rates of positive COVID-19 tests will be required to quarantine for 14 days. The new restrictions were announced by the governors of those states in a joint press conference today. The new travel advisory goes into effect tonight.

The three states were the first to be hit hard by the pandemic and were the target of similar travel advisories in March when cases in those states skyrocketed. But recently the numbers of new cases in each has declined dramatically, while the numbers of new cases in other parts of the nation have soared.

“We’ve worked very hard to get the viral transmission rate down and we don’t want to see it go up again because people are...
News video: New York City Ready For Phase 2 Reopening, Outdoor Dining Allowed Starting Monday

New York City Ready For Phase 2 Reopening, Outdoor Dining Allowed Starting Monday 00:23

 New York City enters Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan on Monday, June 22. The city estimates another 150,000-300,000 residents will be heading back to work.

