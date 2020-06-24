Add some Pokémon Funko Pop! figures to your collection from $5 (Up to 55% off) Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Amazon is discounting a selection of Pokémon Funko Pop! figures headlined by Mewtwo at *$8.78 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $11, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks the first time we’ve seen it on sale, and is subsequently a new all-time low. Standing over 3-inches tall, this collectible vinyl figure brings Mewtwo to your desk or gaming room. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 140 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for additional Pokémon figures starting at* $5*.



