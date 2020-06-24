Global  

Sony starts a PlayStation bug bounty program

engadget Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Sony has launched a bug bounty program that anyone can participate in, and rewards for reporting critical PS4 vulnerabilities can be up to $50,000, Sony Senior Director of Software Engineering Geoff Norton wrote on the PlayStation blog. While Sony ha...
