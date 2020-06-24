Sony starts a PlayStation bug bounty program
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 (
21 minutes ago) Sony has launched a bug bounty program that anyone can participate in, and rewards for reporting critical PS4 vulnerabilities can be up to $50,000, Sony Senior Director of Software Engineering Geoff Norton wrote on the PlayStation blog. While Sony ha...
Related videos from verified sources
Sony unveils PlayStation 5, gaming peripherals
Sony gives us the first look at its gaming console, Sony PlayStation 5. It will be hitting the shelves later this year along with other peripherals such as Media Remote, Pulse 3D headset, DualSense..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:22 Published 2 weeks ago
Sony Reveals PS5 Console and New Game Trailers
Sony Reveals PS5 Console
and New Game Trailers The highly-anticipated console was revealed
on Thursday as part of a Sony event that
was held to discuss new game titles. The new console is white,..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:14 Published 2 weeks ago
Sony unveils Playstation 5, teases new games
Sony unveiled its new Playstation 5 games console on Friday, and teased more than two dozen new games. But it's keeping fans guessing about the price of its new machine. Julian Satterthwaite reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:26 Published 2 weeks ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this