Amazon launches Counterfeit Crimes Unit to fight knockoffs on its store
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Photo by Michele Doying / The Verge
Amazon has announced that it’s launching a new Counterfeit Crimes Unit as the latest effort by the online retailer to fight counterfeit products on its website. The new team is said to be made up of “former federal prosecutors, experienced investigators, and data analysts,” who will work to proactively “go on the offensive” against counterfeiters, instead of just reacting by trying to identify and block bad listings.
According to Amazon, the new Counterfeit Crimes Unit will make it easier for the company to file civil lawsuits, aid brands in their own investigations, and work with law enforcement officials in fighting counterfeiters.
Counterfeit products are a big issue for the online retailer, especially from third-party sellers that...
