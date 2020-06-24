Amazon launches Counterfeit Crimes Unit to fight knockoffs on its store Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Amazon has announced that it’s launching a new Counterfeit Crimes Unit as the latest effort by the online retailer to fight counterfeit products on its website. The new team is said to be made up of “former federal prosecutors, experienced investigators, and data analysts,” who will work to proactively “go on the offensive” against counterfeiters, instead of just reacting by trying to identify and block bad listings.



According to Amazon, the new Counterfeit Crimes Unit will make it easier for the company to file civil lawsuits, aid brands in their own investigations, and work with law enforcement officials in fighting counterfeiters.



shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published 1 hour ago Amazon to Form a 'Counterfeit Crimes Unit' 00:16 Amazon to establish a 'Counterfeit Crimes Unit' to weed out sellers with knock-off or fake merchandise.

