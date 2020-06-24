Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Julian Assange is facing a new federal grand jury indictment that accuses him of conspiring with 'Anonymous' hackers to access classified documents

Business Insider Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Julian Assange is facing a new federal grand jury indictment that accuses him of conspiring with 'Anonymous' hackers to access classified documents· A new grand jury indictment has accused WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange of conspiring with Chelsea Manning and "Anonymous affiliated" hackers to access classified documents.
· The Department of Justice said in a press release Wednesday that a Virginia grand jury returned a second "superseding indictment" that doesn't add...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: 3 Men Indicted on Murder Charges in Killing of Ahmaud Arbery

3 Men Indicted on Murder Charges in Killing of Ahmaud Arbery 01:07

 3 Men Indicted on Murder Charges in Killing of Ahmaud Arbery On Wednesday, a grand jury in Glynn County, Georgia, indicted the three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old Black man, was jogging in a South Georgia neighborhood when he was chased down and shot dead....

Related videos from verified sources

Case of Georgia man shot and killed will go to grand jury [Video]

Case of Georgia man shot and killed will go to grand jury

New information on a video out of Georgia that is getting national attention. The district attorney now says the case will go to a grand jury. The case won't be heard by a grand jury until at least..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:46Published

Tweets about this

Kryptoblog

Joachim Strömbergson RT @WeldPond: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is facing a new federal indictment in the US that claims he conspired with hackers associate… 5 hours ago

WeldPond

Chris Wysopal - r00t folding team #258829 WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is facing a new federal indictment in the US that claims he conspired with hackers… https://t.co/StJY5nZHKc 5 hours ago

doseOFdays

Flutterbug RT @businessinsider: Julian Assange is facing a new federal grand jury indictment that accuses him of conspiring with 'Anonymous' hackers t… 7 hours ago

violrussell

Viola Russell RT @YahooNews: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange faces broadened charges of conspiring with 'Anonymous' hackers in new federal grand jury in… 14 hours ago

soccermom1517

Bird Lady RT @kayaeger1: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange faces broadened charges of conspiring with 'Anonymous' hackers i... https://t.co/4RLB17FPQB… 15 hours ago

kayaeger1

kathy bush WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange faces broadened charges of conspiring with 'Anonymous' hackers i... https://t.co/4RLB17FPQB via @YahooNews 15 hours ago

rnavarrofjr

Roberto Navarro WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange faces broadened charges of conspiring with 'Anonymous' hackers i... https://t.co/hTJSdDB4SH via @YahooNews 17 hours ago

YahooNews

Yahoo News WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange faces broadened charges of conspiring with 'Anonymous' hackers in new federal gran… https://t.co/mHMN5ARyJ1 17 hours ago