Julian Assange is facing a new federal grand jury indictment that accuses him of conspiring with 'Anonymous' hackers to access classified documents
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () · A new grand jury indictment has accused WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange of conspiring with Chelsea Manning and "Anonymous affiliated" hackers to access classified documents.
· The Department of Justice said in a press release Wednesday that a Virginia grand jury returned a second "superseding indictment" that doesn't add...
