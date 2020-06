The number of US software firms expanding to Europe collapsed 60% after the UK's Brexit vote and has yet to recover Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

· *The number of US enterprise software startups expanding to Europe has collapsed 60% in the wake of the UK's Brexit vote, according to a survey by Frontline Ventures.*

· Although Brexit primarily impacts the UK, the research suggests some US founders were "spooked" by the vote out of expanding to the continent at all.

·... · *The number of US enterprise software startups expanding to Europe has collapsed 60% in the wake of the UK's Brexit vote, according to a survey by Frontline Ventures.*· Although Brexit primarily impacts the UK, the research suggests some US founders were "spooked" by the vote out of expanding to the continent at all. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Pat Robins RT @businessinsider: The number of US software firms expanding to Europe collapsed 60% after the UK's Brexit vote and has yet to recover ht… 22 minutes ago StrictlyVC The number of US software firms expanding to Europe collapsed 60% after the UK's Brexit vote and has yet to recover https://t.co/6XQFWdkojw 25 minutes ago Business Insider The number of US software firms expanding to Europe collapsed 60% after the UK's Brexit vote and has yet to recover https://t.co/aFU1GQ0CPs 40 minutes ago