NASA names headquarters after Mary Jackson, the agency’s first Black female engineer

The Verge Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Jackson's career at NASA began at the then-segregated West Area Computing Unit.

NASA has announced it will name its headquarters in Washington DC after the agency’s first Black female engineer, Mary Jackson.

Jackson started work at NASA’s predecessor, the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA), in 1951 at the then-segregated West Area Computing Unit. She took night classes in mathematic and physics to qualify as an engineer in 1958, before rising to achieve the most senior title within the engineering department in 1979. Her work at the agency, along with that of fellow Black female engineers and mathematicians, Katherine Johnson and Dorothy Vaughan, was told in the 2016 film Hidden Figures.

"“She was a scientist, humanitarian, wife, mother, and trailblazer”"

“Mary W. Jackson was part of a group of very...
NASA Headquarters Named After 'Hidden Figure' Mary W. Jackson

NASA Headquarters Named After ‘Hidden Figure’ Mary W. Jackson 01:03

 Mary Winston Jackson, the first African American female engineer at NASA, is being honored for her trailblazing contributions at the space agency.

NASA HQ Renamed for Pioneering Black Female Engineer

 The NASA headquarters in Washington, D.C., will be named after the agency's first Black female engineer.
NASA Renames Headquarters After First Black Female Engineer Mary Jackson

NASA Renames Headquarters After First Black Female Engineer Mary Jackson NASA said Wednesday that it will rename its Washington headquarters after its first black female engineer, Mary Jackson, whose story was told in the hit film...
NASA renames Washington HQ for 'Hidden Figures' trailblazer

NASA renames Washington HQ for 'Hidden Figures' trailblazer Washington (AFP) June 24, 2020 NASA said Wednesday that it will rename its Washington headquarters after its first black female engineer, Mary Jackson, whose...
