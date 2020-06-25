LG’s self-cleaning wireless earbuds are coming to the West Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

LG has announced a new pair of wireless earbuds that makes use of the company’s “UVnano” cleaning technology. The company previously debuted the concept last year with its Tone+ Free earbuds in South Korea; the new HBS-FN6 Tone Free model will get a release in European and American markets next month.



“Several studies have shown that earbuds can harbor more bacteria than a kitchen cutting board,” LG says, suggesting that they can be a potential vector for ear infections. LG’s UVnano case uses ultraviolet light to eliminate a claimed 99.9 percent of bacteria like E. coli and S. aureus from the buds as they charge.



The buds are said to last up to six hours on a charge, with the battery case good for three full charges; that should give...

