LG’s self-cleaning wireless earbuds are coming to the West
Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
LG has announced a new pair of wireless earbuds that makes use of the company’s “UVnano” cleaning technology. The company previously debuted the concept last year with its Tone+ Free earbuds in South Korea; the new HBS-FN6 Tone Free model will get a release in European and American markets next month.
“Several studies have shown that earbuds can harbor more bacteria than a kitchen cutting board,” LG says, suggesting that they can be a potential vector for ear infections. LG’s UVnano case uses ultraviolet light to eliminate a claimed 99.9 percent of bacteria like E. coli and S. aureus from the buds as they charge.
The buds are said to last up to six hours on a charge, with the battery case good for three full charges; that should give...
