Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Parallels Mac Management 8.5 adds iPad and iPhone Management to IIS

9to5Mac Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Many people only know Parallels for their virtualization software to run Windows on macOS, but they make a suite of tools for server management as well. They have a popular plugin to add Apple support to Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager that allows enterprises to have a unified management system for all of their devices. Today, the company is releasing Parallels Mac Management 8.5 which includes free management of Apple devices in Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager until the end of 2020.

more…

The post Parallels Mac Management 8.5 adds iPad and iPhone Management to IIS appeared first on 9to5Mac.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Apple acquires Fleetsmith to enhance iPhone, iPad, and Mac enterprise features

 Mobile Device Management is at the heart of every Apple enterprise customer’s network stack. Up until now, Apple has generally relied on third party companies...
9to5Mac

Apple acquires Mobile Device Management startup Fleetsmith

 Read Article Apple has acquired Mobile Device Management startup Fleetsmith for an undisclosed sum, a move that would enhance iPhone, iPad, and Mac enterprise...
CRN

Apple adds APFS encrypted drive support to iOS 14 and APFS Time Machine backups to macOS Big Sur

 Apple didn’t say much about what’s new in the Files app with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 during the WWDC 2020 keynote — maybe because not much has changed. But...
9to5Mac


Tweets about this