|
Parallels Mac Management 8.5 adds iPad and iPhone Management to IIS
Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Many people only know Parallels for their virtualization software to run Windows on macOS, but they make a suite of tools for server management as well. They have a popular plugin to add Apple support to Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager that allows enterprises to have a unified management system for all of their devices. Today, the company is releasing Parallels Mac Management 8.5 which includes free management of Apple devices in Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager until the end of 2020.
more…
The post Parallels Mac Management 8.5 adds iPad and iPhone Management to IIS appeared first on 9to5Mac.
|
|
|
|
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this