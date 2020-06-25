Global  

How IoT devices are putting enterprises at risk

betanews Thursday, 25 June 2020
While businesses generally take care to protect desktop and mobile computing devices, the rise in IoT usage has meant that lots of potentially less secure equipment is sneaking onto networks. Forescout Research Labs has been assessing the risk of over eight million devices across a number of industries via its Forescout Device Cloud, a repository of connected enterprise device data. The riskiest device groups include smart buildings, medical devices, networking equipment and VoIP phones. IoT devices, which can be hard to monitor and control, exist in every vertical and present risk to modern organizations, both as entry points into vulnerable… [Continue Reading]
