Related videos from verified sources Targeting Tools Can Woo Advertisers Through Pandemic: Channel 4’s Lewis



LONDON -- UK broadcaster Channel 4 is seeing a 40% bump in views on All 4, its multi-platform on-demand player, during the coronavirus pandemic. Now all it has to do is reverse ad revenue that is.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 12:05 Published on May 19, 2020

Tweets about this tasha charles RT @BBCNews: Virgin Media offline in London, leaving thousands without broadband https://t.co/GDiMgn7xeK 35 seconds ago Jane Dreaper Virgin Media broadband offline in London again https://t.co/jYPAeiZl6L 1 minute ago MB RT @BBCTech: Virgin Media broadband offline in London again https://t.co/OX9sZCaEVg 4 minutes ago GIXtools Virgin Media broadband offline in London again https://t.co/Cdyy6t2uiA 5 minutes ago Capital Exits International Ltd Virgin Media broadband offline in London again: Problems at Virgin Media have left thousands of people without home… https://t.co/APUCeiRlbh 7 minutes ago