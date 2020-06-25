iOttie Easy One Touch 2 mounts your iPhone or Android device for $13 Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

iOttie via Amazon offers its Easy One Touch 2 iPhone/Android Car Mount for *$12.95 Prime shipped*. Regularly around $17, today’s offer is a match of our previous mention and the best available from a trusted retailer. This simple mount can handle most mainstream devices on the market today up to 3.2-inch in width. The telescoping arm lets you get even closer if needed. Perfect for long car rides and trips. iOttie is responsible for some of our favorite car mounts on the market today. Amazon customers largely agree, with over 19,000 leaving a 4.1/5 stars rating.



more…



The post iOttie Easy One Touch 2 mounts your iPhone or Android device for $13 appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this