Astronomers Give Asteroid Moon a New Name Before NASA Hits It With a Spacecraft

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission is set to launch in a few years, and now its target has a proper name. The small moonlet that was once known as Didymos B is now Dimorphos.



