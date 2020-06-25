NASA wants to hear your ideas for engineering the best toilet to use on the Moon Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

When NASA sends astronauts back to the Moon, they’ll need a place to go to the bathroom when they reach the lunar surface. And in order to create the best Moon toilet the Solar System has to offer, NASA wants to hear from members of the public who might have ideas on the best way to manufacture an easy-to-use lunar restroom.



Today, NASA is announcing the "Lunar Loo Challenge," a competition in partnership with HeroX to come up with the best space toilet for the agency's future human lunar lander. As part of NASA's Artemis program, which aims to send the first woman and the next man to the Moon by 2024, the lander will take astronauts from lunar orbit down to the Moon's surface. That means the restroom on board has to be versatile: it...


