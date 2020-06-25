Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Today’s best deals include Samsung S20 smartphones $300 off, Android Auto Receivers, more

9to5Google Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Today’s best deals include $300 off Samsung S20 smartphones, plus Sony Android Auto Receivers from $300, and iOttie’s popular Android car mounts. Hit the jump for all that and more.

more…

The post Today’s best deals include Samsung S20 smartphones $300 off, Android Auto Receivers, more appeared first on 9to5Google.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

In New TV World, Traditional Ad Serving Will Fade Away: PubMatic’s Olsen [Video]

In New TV World, Traditional Ad Serving Will Fade Away: PubMatic’s Olsen

As advertising technology evolves to serve a world that is increasingly about video and TV, traditional methods will fade to black, leaving a new class of vendor in charge. That's the view of one..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:27Published
Study reveals why snack time REALLY counts for most Americans [Video]

Study reveals why snack time REALLY counts for most Americans

If your house growing up had great snacks, board games and a trampoline - odds are you had the "cool house" on the block.A new study asked 2,000 Americans about their childhoods and what they thought..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Android 11 beta sees conversation bubbles and more [Video]

Android 11 beta sees conversation bubbles and more

Android 11 beta sees conversation bubbles and more Google has unveiled the new improvements and features coming to the upcoming version of its Android operating system. Dave Burke, the VP of Android..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Anker Android accessories from $7 headline today’s best deals, plus $100 off Galaxy Chromebook, more

 New Anker deals headline today’s best offers, plus you can save on Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook, and the new TCL Pro. Hit the jump for all that and more in...
9to5Google

Save up to $150 on Sony CarPlay and Android Auto receivers starting at $300

 Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Sony 6.4-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver (XAVAX210SXM) for *$399.99 shipped*. Typically fetching $550,...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this