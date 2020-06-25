|
The studio behind Kill la Kill and Promare is making a Cyberpunk 2077 anime for Netflix
Image: CD Projekt Red
Studio Trigger, the anime production company made up of former members of the legendary studio Gainax, is producing a Cyberpunk 2077 anime for Netflix set to premiere in 2022. Called Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the anime will be a standalone story set in the world of developer CD Projekt Red’s upcoming open-world action roleplaying game.
Here’s how CD Projekt Red describes it:
CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner—a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.
Trigger, besides being founded by members that worked on seminal anime like Neon...
