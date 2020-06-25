The studio behind Kill la Kill and Promare is making a Cyberpunk 2077 anime for Netflix Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Image: CD Projekt Red



Studio Trigger, the anime production company made up of former members of the legendary studio Gainax, is producing a Cyberpunk 2077 anime for Netflix set to premiere in 2022. Called Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the anime will be a standalone story set in the world of developer CD Projekt Red’s upcoming open-world action roleplaying game.



Here’s how CD Projekt Red describes it:







CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner—a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.







Trigger, besides being founded by members that worked on seminal anime like Neon... Image: CD Projekt RedStudio Trigger, the anime production company made up of former members of the legendary studio Gainax, is producing a Cyberpunk 2077 anime for Netflix set to premiere in 2022. Called Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the anime will be a standalone story set in the world of developer CD Projekt Red’s upcoming open-world action roleplaying game.Here’s how CD Projekt Red describes it:CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner—a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.Trigger, besides being founded by members that worked on seminal anime like Neon... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Top 20 R-Rated Anime



Prepare for boobs and butchery! Join Ashley as he counts down the best anime to watch that happen to wear their mature rating proudly. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 18:16 Published 2 weeks ago Top 20 Anime Series That Are Great to Binge Watch



In dire need of new anime to binge during these trying times? Look no further! Join Ashley as he counts down the series that'll have you binging through them in one long sitting. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 22:35 Published on May 6, 2020

Tweets about this quetzal-dilla gamer RT @Polygon: CD Projekt Red announced a new Cyberpunk anime from the studio behind Kill La Kill! https://t.co/zLGPHskigP https://t.co/j0DJ1… 3 minutes ago TJ Denzer Holy hell, we gotta talk about this. The studio behind Kill la Kill, Darling in the Franxx, and Promare doing a Cyb… https://t.co/M7M9hcSYjW 8 minutes ago