Arthur Conan Doyle’s estate sues Netflix for giving Sherlock Holmes too many feelings

The Verge Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Arthur Conan Doyle's estate sues Netflix for giving Sherlock Holmes too many feelings

The estate of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle has sued Netflix over its upcoming film Enola Holmes, arguing that the movie’s depiction of public domain character Sherlock Holmes having emotions and respecting women violates Doyle’s copyright.

Enola Holmes is based on a series of novels by Nancy Springer starring a newly created teenage sister of the famous detective. They feature many elements from Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes stories, and most of these elements aren’t covered by copyright, thanks to a series of court rulings in the early 2010s. Details from 10 stories, however, are still owned by Doyle’s estate. The estate argues that Springer’s books — and by extension Netflix’s adaptation — draw key elements from those stories. It’s suing not only...
 Netflix is facing a lawsuit from the estate of author Arthur Conan Doyle over their upcoming Enola Holmes movie, starring Millie Bobby Brown.

