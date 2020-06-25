Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Steam Summer Sale starts with deals on Borderlands 3, Assassin's Creed and more

PC World Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Is it...is it summer already? I locked the door to my apartment in March when it was cold and blustery outside and...well, it's June in San Francisco, so it's probably cold and blustery outside. But the point is that I'm reduced to marking time by the various Steam sales, and that means today it's summer.

Yes, the Steam Summer Sale kicks off Thursday, and runs through July 9 at 10AM Pacific. Like the last few sales, there's a points-driven meta layer that rewards you for purchasing games and such. "Rewards" is a bit strong of a term maybe, given it's all profile backgrounds and chat effects and the like, but hey, it's a "souvenir" of the sale, as Valve puts it. 

To read this article in full, please click here
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Majority of American parents plan on enforcing a digital detox after self-isolation [Video]

Majority of American parents plan on enforcing a digital detox after self-isolation

Three-quarters of American families are in need of a digital detox after self-isolation, according to new research.The survey asked 2,000 American parents of children aged 2-18 about their sheltering..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Unveiling the latest trends and what's hot in summer eyewear [Video]

Unveiling the latest trends and what's hot in summer eyewear

((SL Advertiser)) For more information, visit www.zenni.com

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:49Published
A cloudy Stonehenge welcomes dawn after summer solstice [Video]

A cloudy Stonehenge welcomes dawn after summer solstice

More than 3.6 million people around the world tuned in to a livestream from Stonehenge on Saturday night and Sunday morning for a virtual celebration of the summer solstice. With the usual celebrations..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Today’s Android game/app deals + freebies: This War of Mine, CELL 13, more

 It is now time to dive into today’s best Android app deals. Everyday a host of price drops hit Google Play and we are here to make sure you don’t miss...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

SeanPyon

Quaran-Sean Steam summer sale FINALLY starts and the store is so slow that I can't even load my own cart and the client keeps f… https://t.co/Dqx2VqSTy5 2 minutes ago

Leeedxvis

L. @EvanWrestling https://t.co/48DF2199sK its over bro 5 minutes ago

EpicSparkx

Sparky After all these years, Steam still cant stop their store going into complete meltdown when their summer sale starts 😂😂 5 minutes ago

KaptainSuz

Tha Kaptain 🏴‍☠️🏳️‍⚧️ Steam summer sale starts, annnnnd just like every year, the servers start tanking. How do they not do anything about this? 10 minutes ago

tommyboy1229

TommyTheBear Steam Summer Sale starts and Steam breaks. GG @Steam 11 minutes ago

Ducklesworth

Doctor Cliff "Yiffing" Ducklesworth steam summer sale: *starts* steam servers: https://t.co/3adYGMISo3 11 minutes ago

daryelo_

Daryel steam summer sale starts today and my wallet is crying 11 minutes ago

AmaraMineya

Amara 💙\(0.0)/🌳 RT @coffeetalk_game: Steam Summer Sale starts now!☕️☀️ Get a special 20% off price for Coffee Talk until 9 July, 10:00 PM Pacific Time Gra… 12 minutes ago