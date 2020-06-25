Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tesla's autopilot confused a Burger King sign for a stop sign. The fast food chain turned it into an ad. (TSLA)

Business Insider Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Tesla's autopilot confused a Burger King sign for a stop sign. The fast food chain turned it into an ad. (TSLA)· A Tesla owner posted a video online of their car mistaking a Burger King sign for a stop sign. 
· Burger King saw a chance to turn it into advertising.
· "Smart cars are smart enough to brake for a whopper," the fast-food chain's latest ad says. 
· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Burger King...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Conde Nast Traveler - Published
News video: 50 People Pick The Best Fast Food Burger From Their State

50 People Pick The Best Fast Food Burger From Their State 05:09

 We asked 50 people, one from each state in the U.S., to tell us the best fast food burger where they're from. Do you know all about the "secret menu" at In-N-Out? Are you the honorary Sixth Guy? Tell us the best fast food burger in your home state in the comments below, and see if your answers match...

Related videos from verified sources

Burger King Introduces New Impossible Breakfast Sandwich [Video]

Burger King Introduces New Impossible Breakfast Sandwich

Burger King to roll out a new breakfast sandwich made with the plant-based Impossible sausage. The Impossible Croissan'Wich will only be available for a limited time.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:15Published
Five surprising facts about Kanye West! [Video]

Five surprising facts about Kanye West!

Five surprising facts about Kanye West! You may know Kanye for his 21 Grammy Awards or maybe even for his Yeezy shoes but today, we're looking about some surprising facts which you may have not known!..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:39Published
Taylor Swift fans have major beef with Burger King [Video]

Taylor Swift fans have major beef with Burger King

Burger King is facing a wave of backlash from a very specific corner of the internet: Taylor Swift fans.The conflict began when the fast food chain responded to a tweet about the “Blank Space”..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:30Published

Tweets about this

thiective

thiective RT @businessinsider: Tesla's autopilot confused a Burger King sign for a stop sign. The fast food chain turned it into an ad. https://t.co/… 6 minutes ago

recruitments360

Recruitments360 RT @HPTarget: Tesla's autopilot confused a Burger King sign for a stop sign. The fast food chain turned it into an ad. (TSLA) https://t.co/… 9 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Tesla's autopilot confused a Burger King sign for a stop sign. The fast food chain turned it into an ad. (TSLA)… https://t.co/I1qkxADPp6 9 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Tesla's autopilot confused a Burger King sign for a stop sign. The fast food chain turned it into an ad. (TSLA)… https://t.co/8JgjPFueWI 9 minutes ago

superfantech

TECH SUPERFAN Tesla's autopilot confused a Burger King sign for a stop sign. The fast food chain turned it into an ad. (TSLA) https://t.co/UMZvEFtBCc 9 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Tesla's autopilot confused a Burger King sign for a stop sign. The fast food chain turned it into an ad. https://t.co/OmfsskFHsX 20 minutes ago

TLStanleyLA

Terry Stanley @BurgerKing Offers ‘Autopilot Whopper’ Promo After a Tesla Confused BK Logo for a Stop Sign https://t.co/347KAYehh7 via @Adweek 1 hour ago

mittalcharvi5

Charvi Mittal When Tesla Autopilot confused Burger King for a stop sign, they converted it into an ad campaign 😄 https://t.co/N5npcG9rCD 1 hour ago