Tesla's autopilot confused a Burger King sign for a stop sign. The fast food chain turned it into an ad. (TSLA)
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () · A Tesla owner posted a video online of their car mistaking a Burger King sign for a stop sign.
· Burger King saw a chance to turn it into advertising.
· "Smart cars are smart enough to brake for a whopper," the fast-food chain's latest ad says.
