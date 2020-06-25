Cadillac will unveil its electric SUV Lyriq on August 6th Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Cadillac will reveal its first electric vehicle, the Lyriq SUV, during a virtual event on August 6th. The vehicle’s original April 2nd debut was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.



GM, Cadillac’s parent company, announced the Lyriq at an “EV Day” event last March in Warren, Michigan, that showcased a new modular electric vehicle platform meant to power a wide range of the company’s electric models in the coming years. The Lyriq will be the first electric luxury SUV from Cadillac, with a sedan — the Celestiq — to follow. An early version showed off at the EV Day featured a 34-inch pillar-to-pillar screen, power doors, a long wheelbase, and lots of high-end materials.



Over a year ago, GM named Cadillac as the brand to lead the... Cadillac will reveal its first electric vehicle, the Lyriq SUV, during a virtual event on August 6th. The vehicle’s original April 2nd debut was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.GM, Cadillac’s parent company, announced the Lyriq at an “EV Day” event last March in Warren, Michigan, that showcased a new modular electric vehicle platform meant to power a wide range of the company’s electric models in the coming years. The Lyriq will be the first electric luxury SUV from Cadillac, with a sedan — the Celestiq — to follow. An early version showed off at the EV Day featured a 34-inch pillar-to-pillar screen, power doors, a long wheelbase, and lots of high-end materials.Over a year ago, GM named Cadillac as the brand to lead the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Cadillac Lyriq: Electric SUV to debut August 6 Cadillac's highly anticipated battery-electric crossover SUV previewed in concept form last year will be called the Lyriq, and we'll see it unveiled on August 6....

MotorAuthority 2 days ago





Tweets about this