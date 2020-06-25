Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Disney backyard fun sale from $3.50: Apparel, toys, water bottles, bags, more

9to5Toys Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Disney backyard fun sale from $3.50: Apparel, toys, water bottles, bags, moreYou can now score up to *40% off* in the Disney backyard fun savings event. From now through Sunday, the official shopDisney online storefront is offering deep deals on over 250 products including outdoor toys for the kids, towels, backpacks, lunch boxes, water bottles, and much more. No codes are required to redeem the discount today, but you’ll want to use *SHIPMAGIC *at checkout to redeem free shipping in orders over $75. Head below for a closer look. more…

The post Disney backyard fun sale from $3.50: Apparel, toys, water bottles, bags, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published
News video: Revellers were reminded of the dangers of crowds with rubbish arranged to form coronavirus death toll

Revellers were reminded of the dangers of crowds with rubbish arranged to form coronavirus death toll 00:28

 Revellers who trashed a beauty spot were reminded of the dangers of crowds - with bags of rubbish arranged to form the coronavirus death toll.Volunteers got up at 4am to make the striking formation out of more than 100 bags of litter collected from the Meadows in Edinburgh.The bags were arranged into...

Related videos from verified sources

Americans are living more sustainably as fears of global warming continue to grow [Video]

Americans are living more sustainably as fears of global warming continue to grow

In a bid to be more environmentally conscious, 85% of Americans have made at least one positive change in their lifestyle in the past year. A new survey of 2,000 Americans showed that while the average..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Man Gets Hit In The Face With Water Balloon [Video]

Man Gets Hit In The Face With Water Balloon

This guy was having fun with his family at his nephew's quarantine birthday party at home. They were having a water balloon fight in the backyard and playing around. As the excited boy threw a water..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:21Published
Majority of American parents plan on enforcing a digital detox after self-isolation [Video]

Majority of American parents plan on enforcing a digital detox after self-isolation

Three-quarters of American families are in need of a digital detox after self-isolation, according to new research.The survey asked 2,000 American parents of children aged 2-18 about their sheltering..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Tweets about this