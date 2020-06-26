Ford’s new F-150 revealed with hands-free driving and hybrid options Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Ford has revealed the 2021 model of the F-150, and many buyers will find the newest version of the automaker’s super popular pickup truck stuffed with technology when it gets released later this year. The new F-150 will have an optional hands-free driving mode, be capable of receiving over-the-air software updates, and come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The company will also start selling a hybrid version of the 2021 F-150 that can travel about 700 miles on a full tank of gas.



The hands-free driving feature — which Ford calls "Active Drive Assist" — is the same that's coming to the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV next year. That will make the F-150 one of the only vehicles in the US that has hands-free driving when the...


