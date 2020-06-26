Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ford’s new F-150 revealed with hands-free driving and hybrid options

The Verge Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Ford’s new F-150 revealed with hands-free driving and hybrid optionsImages: Ford

Ford has revealed the 2021 model of the F-150, and many buyers will find the newest version of the automaker’s super popular pickup truck stuffed with technology when it gets released later this year. The new F-150 will have an optional hands-free driving mode, be capable of receiving over-the-air software updates, and come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The company will also start selling a hybrid version of the 2021 F-150 that can travel about 700 miles on a full tank of gas.

The hands-free driving feature — which Ford calls “Active Drive Assist” — is the same that’s coming to the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV next year. That will make the F-150 one of the only vehicles in the US that has hands-free driving when the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: AutoMotoTV - Published
News video: Ford Co-Pilot360 Technology - Active Drive Assist - Hands-Free and Lane Centering Modes

Ford Co-Pilot360 Technology - Active Drive Assist - Hands-Free and Lane Centering Modes 00:52

 Ford Co-Pilot360, the most advanced suite of standard driver-assist technologies among full-line brands, aims to help people around the world more safely and confidently face congested roads – today and tomorrow.Ford Co-Pilot360 includes standard automatic emergency braking with pedestrian...

Related videos from verified sources

All-new 2021 Ford F-150 Preview [Video]

All-new 2021 Ford F-150 Preview

As America returns to work, Ford reveals its all-new Ford F-150 - part of the F-Series lineup that's been America's choice for getting the job done for 43 consecutive years. The all-new F-150 is..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:03Published
The new Audi Q5 Driving Video [Video]

The new Audi Q5 Driving Video

The upgraded premium SUV comes to market in Europe as the Audi Q5 40 TDI. Its powerful two-liter four-cylinder diesel generates 150 kW (204 PS) and 400 Nm of torque (295 lb-ft). The aluminum crankcase..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:41Published
2020 Honda Jazz Driving Video [Video]

2020 Honda Jazz Driving Video

Honda has unveiled the all-new Jazz, featuring advanced two-motor hybrid powertrain technology as standard for the first time. The new generation of the popular B-segment hatchback builds on the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Ford unveils its all-new F-150 office, uh, pickup [PHOTOS]

 Ford Motor Co. unveiled its all-new version of the world's top-selling vehicle, with the 2021 F-150 offering hybrid versions and a high-tech cab, manufactured at...
bizjournals


Tweets about this