Amazon has reportedly bought self-driving-car startup Zoox for more than $1 billion
Friday, 26 June 2020 () · Amazon has acquired self-driving-taxi firm Zoox for more than $1 billion, sources told The Information and The Financial Times.
· The Wall Street Journal reported in May that Amazon and Zoox were holding talks.
· Zoox laid off 120 staff in April because of the coronavirus pandemic.
· Visit Business Insider's homepage for...
Market Insider reports that Amazon raised $10 billion in corporate debt markets Monday.
That includes a $1 billion bond yielding just 0.4%.
According to the Financial Times reported that this was the..