Amazon has reportedly bought self-driving-car startup Zoox for more than $1 billion

Business Insider Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Amazon has reportedly bought self-driving-car startup Zoox for more than $1 billion· Amazon has acquired self-driving-taxi firm Zoox for more than $1 billion, sources told The Information and The Financial Times.
· The Wall Street Journal reported in May that Amazon and Zoox were holding talks.
· Zoox laid off 120 staff in April because of the coronavirus pandemic.
· Visit Business Insider's homepage for...
