Great Slave Lake reaches record high water levels

CBC.ca Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Private docks around Yellowknife are bobbing off their pilings and kayakers can paddle from Great Slave Lake directly onto the government dock in Old Town. The lake is as high as it has ever been and water levels are also up in other lakes and rivers in the southern N.W.T.
