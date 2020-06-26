Spacewalking astronaut loses mirror, newest space junk Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A spacewalking astronaut added to the pieces of junk orbiting the Earth on Friday, losing a small mirror as soon as he stepped out of the International Space Station for battery work.



Commander Chris Cassidy said the mirror floated away at about a foot per second.



Mission Control said the mirror somehow became detached from Cassidy's spacesuit. The lost item posed no risk to either the spacewalk or the station, NASA said.



Spacewalking astronauts wear a wrist mirror on each sleeve to get better views while working. The mirror is just 5 inches by 3 inches, and together with its band has a mass of barely one-tenth of a pound.



Cassidy and Bob Behnken, who followed him out without mishap, were conducting the first of at least four spacewalks to replace the last bunch of old station batteries.



Once the six new lithium-ion batteries are installed, the orbiting lab should be good for the rest of its operational life, according to NASA. The big, boxy batteries — more powerful and efficient than the old nickel-hydrogen batteries coming out — keep the station humming when it's on the night side of Earth.



The battery replacements began in 2017, with previous crews putting in 18 lithium-ion batteries, half as many as the old ones replaced.



Cassidy and Behnken have six more to plug in before the job is complete. It's cumbersome work: Each battery is about a yard (meter) tall and wide, with a mass of 400 pounds (180 kilograms).



Their spacewalks are expected to continue through July before Behnken returns to Earth in August aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule.



Behnken and Doug Hurley made history at the end of May with SpaceX's first astronaut launch.



This was the seventh spacewalk for both men. Each has spent more than 30 hours out in the vacuum of... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Astronaut loses mirror, becomes newest space junk A spacewalking astronaut added to the millions of pieces of junk orbiting the Earth on Friday, losing a small mirror as soon as he stepped out of the...

USATODAY.com 2 hours ago





Tweets about this cannizzaro wilson Spacewalking astronaut loses mirror, newest space junk - ABC News - https://t.co/2pQc1cgxVI via @ABC 11 minutes ago Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Spacewalking astronaut loses mirror, newest space junk Commander Chris Cassidy said the mirror floated away at about a… 11 minutes ago HelpEachOther RT @CTVNews: Spacewalking astronaut loses mirror, newest space junk https://t.co/10fwxLwggM 31 minutes ago Sentinel Business Spacewalking astronaut loses mirror, newest space junk https://t.co/qs8o7Bo6Q3 https://t.co/yOaI24vbER 33 minutes ago Nightline Spacewalking astronaut adds to the pieces of junk orbiting the Earth, losing a small mirror as soon as he steps out… https://t.co/FPypeCglUG 41 minutes ago PHV 🔬📚📖 RT @CTVNews: Spacewalking astronaut loses mirror, newest space junk https://t.co/Qb9Qip9rCY https://t.co/GmA7mPcIlh 44 minutes ago Von ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @TND: Oops! Spacewalking astronaut loses mirror, newest space junk https://t.co/4Y8hs2QqNH 47 minutes ago KSAT Kids A spacewalking astronaut has added to the pieces of junk orbiting the Earth. https://t.co/MuVN5VRuz7 55 minutes ago