Microsoft announces it is closing its retail stores permanently

9to5Mac Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
While Apple is currently re-closing stores due to COVID-19 outbreaks, Microsoft today announced that it is closing its retail stores for good. Microsoft retail locations shut down in March as the coronavirus pandemic hit, and it seems that the downtime has given Microsoft management time to reflect on their plans.

