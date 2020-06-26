Microsoft announces it is closing its retail stores permanently
Friday, 26 June 2020 () While Apple is currently re-closing stores due to COVID-19 outbreaks, Microsoft today announced that it is closing its retail stores for good. Microsoft retail locations shut down in March as the coronavirus pandemic hit, and it seems that the downtime has given Microsoft management time to reflect on their plans.
On Friday, fast-fashion giant announced that they would close 170 of their brick and mortar stores in 2020.
This is 40 more stores than the Swedish brand planned for, after a 50% sales drop due to the coronavirus lockdown.
According to Business Insider, H&M says that they're focusing on beefing up...
Eager shoppers queued outside Primark stores across the UK as it reopened its doors following lockdown. The budget fashion retail giant was even forced to open early to cope with demand after massive..