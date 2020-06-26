Global  

Boston's move to ban facial recognition could pressure big tech players to exit the market

Business Insider Friday, 26 June 2020
Boston's move to ban facial recognition could pressure big tech players to exit the marketThe Boston City Council unanimously approved an ordinance that will ban the purchase and use of facial recognition technology by city officials, including the police department. Among the reasons for issuing the ban, the ordinance cited "racial bias in facial surveillance" and the potential for surveillance tools to damage...
