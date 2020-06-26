Global  

Watch SpaceX launch 57 more Starlink satellites with its fourth launch in under a month

TechCrunch Friday, 26 June 2020
SpaceX is launching yet another Starlink mission – its fourth in a month – on Thursday afternoon at 4:18 PM EDT (1:18 PM PDT). The launch will carry 57 of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites, which will join the existing constellation in space in order to prepare for SpaceX’s launch of Starlink broadband internet service. Also on […]
