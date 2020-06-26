|
Watch SpaceX launch 57 more Starlink satellites with its fourth launch in under a month
Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
SpaceX is launching yet another Starlink mission – its fourth in a month – on Thursday afternoon at 4:18 PM EDT (1:18 PM PDT). The launch will carry 57 of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites, which will join the existing constellation in space in order to prepare for SpaceX’s launch of Starlink broadband internet service. Also on […]
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this