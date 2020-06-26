Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Friday deals: 13-inch MacBook Pro from $890, Philips Hue HomeKit Lighting 20% off, more

9to5Mac Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Today’s best deals include Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro at $890, plus Philips Hue bulbs up to 20% off, and previous-generation iPhone deals. Hit the jump for all of our top picks in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

more…

The post Friday deals: 13-inch MacBook Pro from $890, Philips Hue HomeKit Lighting 20% off, more appeared first on 9to5Mac.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Best Buy Having An Apple Product Sale For Memorial Day [Video]

Best Buy Having An Apple Product Sale For Memorial Day

Best Buy has some rare, valuable deals on a range of products for Memorial Day. Included in those deals are a wide range of Apple products and massive savings. If you're in the market for a new Apple..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Apple announces new 13-inch Macbook Pro with magic keyboard [Video]

Apple announces new 13-inch Macbook Pro with magic keyboard

Apple on Monday announced a new edition of the MacBook with a 13-inch screen and magic keyboard. According to The Verge, the new MacBook Pro features optional Intel 10th-Gen processors and its starting..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Apple Updates Its 13-Inch MacBook Pro with New Features [Video]

Apple Updates Its 13-Inch MacBook Pro with New Features

Apple said that the new MacBook Pro's starting price is $1,299 and $1,199 for education.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:54Published

Tweets about this

EverythingAppl

Everything Apple Friday deals: 13-inch MacBook Pro from $890, Philips Hue HomeKit Lighting 20% off, more https://t.co/acc7cfXX0C https://t.co/3bLAL30XBJ 21 minutes ago

rrabg5

Ruben Rbg RT @9to5mac: Friday deals: 13-inch MacBook Pro from $890, Philips Hue HomeKit Lighting 20% off, more https://t.co/4sNMIvVfCM by @trevorjd14 12 hours ago

nicetrolive

Nicetro.com Friday deals: 13-inch MacBook Pro from $890, Philips Hue HomeKit Lighting 20% off, more - https://t.co/V98TXUtAe5… https://t.co/XVPYUSBt5a 19 hours ago

AppleRumorsFeed

Apple Rumors Feed Friday deals: 13-inch MacBook Pro from $890, Philips Hue HomeKit Lighting 20% off, more (Trevor Daugherty/9 to 5 Ma… https://t.co/y0agr3wGYD 22 hours ago

electrogeek

ElectroGeek Friday deals: 13-inch MacBook Pro from $890, Philips Hue HomeKit Lighting 20% off, more https://t.co/LIJuX6mEEj 22 hours ago

lopezunwired

Paul Lopez Friday deals: 13-inch MacBook Pro from $890, Philips Hue HomeKit Lighting 20% off, more https://t.co/ASFmfXp7MG… https://t.co/RRVCzoxmMD 23 hours ago

CoreMaC1

CoreMac Solutions Friday deals: 13-inch MacBook Pro from $890, Philips Hue HomeKit Lighting 20% off, more https://t.co/gAq5AdmsE0 https://t.co/SQwuQMyCJz 23 hours ago

9to5mac

9to5Mac.com Friday deals: 13-inch MacBook Pro from $890, Philips Hue HomeKit Lighting 20% off, more https://t.co/4sNMIvVfCM by @trevorjd14 1 day ago