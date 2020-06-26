Friday deals: 13-inch MacBook Pro from $890, Philips Hue HomeKit Lighting 20% off, more
Friday, 26 June 2020 () Today’s best deals include Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro at $890, plus Philips Hue bulbs up to 20% off, and previous-generation iPhone deals. Hit the jump for all of our top picks in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
more…
The post Friday deals: 13-inch MacBook Pro from $890, Philips Hue HomeKit Lighting 20% off, more appeared first on 9to5Mac.
Best Buy has some rare, valuable deals on a range of products for Memorial Day.
Included in those deals are a wide range of Apple products and massive savings.
If you're in the market for a new Apple..
Apple on Monday announced a new edition of the MacBook with a 13-inch screen and magic keyboard. According to The Verge, the new MacBook Pro features optional Intel 10th-Gen processors and its starting..