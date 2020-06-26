Add 14TB to your Plex server with WD’s Easystore Hard Drive at $250 (Save 20%) Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the WD Easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for *$249.99 shipped*. Usually clocking in with a $310 going rate, today’s offers saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the 2020 low. Featuring USB 3.0 speeds, this desktop hard drive delivers up to 5Gb/s performance. Whether you’re looking to consolidate some old backup drives into a single volume, need more storage for your Plex server, or want to future-proof your setup, this drive is a great option to consider. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.



more…



The post Add 14TB to your Plex server with WD’s Easystore Hard Drive at $250 (Save 20%) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Hard Rock Stadium To Become Drive-In Movie Theater This Summer



Dubbed “The Outdoor Theaters,” the organization is creating a new social distancing entertainment experience in the age of the coronavirus. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:24 Published on May 27, 2020

Tweets about this