Add 14TB to your Plex server with WD’s Easystore Hard Drive at $250 (Save 20%)
Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the WD Easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for *$249.99 shipped*. Usually clocking in with a $310 going rate, today’s offers saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the 2020 low. Featuring USB 3.0 speeds, this desktop hard drive delivers up to 5Gb/s performance. Whether you’re looking to consolidate some old backup drives into a single volume, need more storage for your Plex server, or want to future-proof your setup, this drive is a great option to consider. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.
