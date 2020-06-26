Global  

Steam Summer Sale now live with thousands of PC/Mac game deals

9to5Toys Friday, 26 June 2020
The Steam Summer Sale is now live with thousands of PC and Mac games on sale. The yearly event is easily among the biggest game sales in the PC space and features just about any and every title you might have your eye on. Along with the near-endless list of game deals, participants will also receive bonus points for each purchase you can spend on avatars and more, as well as some free goodies and additional discounts at checkout. Head below for a closer look. more…

