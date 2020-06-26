Global  

An employee at Mark Zuckerberg's philanthropic initiative reportedly demanded that he resign as its leader or from Facebook if he didn't moderate inflammatory Trump posts (FB)

Business Insider Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
An employee at Mark Zuckerberg's philanthropic initiative reportedly demanded that he resign as its leader or from Facebook if he didn't moderate inflammatory Trump posts (FB)· An employee at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative demanded that Mark Zuckerberg resign from either it or Facebook if he didn't take a tougher stance on moderating hate speech, Recode reported Friday.
· During a town hall, the employee called Zuckerberg out over his refusal to act on controversial Trump posts about recent...
