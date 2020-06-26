Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Xbox Series S leaks: Another next-gen. Xbox could be on the way for 2020

9to5Toys Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
It looks like new development documents are adding even more validity to Xbox Series S, a more affordable Xbox Series X code-named Lockhart. Rumors have been in the air for quite sometime regarding the existence of a second version of Xbox Series X and it’s starting to look more and more like a reality. Head below for all the details. more…

The post Xbox Series S leaks: Another next-gen. Xbox could be on the way for 2020 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Microsoft Is 'Working Hard' on the Next Xbox Series X Event

Microsoft Is 'Working Hard' on the Next Xbox Series X Event 01:08

 Microsoft Is 'Working Hard' on the Next Xbox Series X Event The gaming giant is set to unveil a series of first-party titles for its next generation console in a few weeks. There is speculation they could also reveal plans for the all-digital Xbox. Marketing director Aaron Greenberg gave an update on...

Related videos from verified sources

Ewan McGregor Says He'll Enjoy Obi-Wan Series More Than 'Star Wars' Films [Video]

Ewan McGregor Says He'll Enjoy Obi-Wan Series More Than 'Star Wars' Films

Ewan McGregor Says He'll Enjoy Obi-Wan Series More Than 'Star Wars' Films McGregor will reprise his role as the Jedi master in an upcoming Disney+ series. He believes that he will enjoy the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:14Published
Xbox Celebrates Pride Month With $250K Donation and More [Video]

Xbox Celebrates Pride Month With $250K Donation and More

Xbox Celebrates Pride Month With $250K Donation and More In addition to the donation, Microsoft is "honoring" Pride month by unveiling plans for its gaming division, including a curated list of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published
EA Sports Drops 'Madden NFL 21' Trailer [Video]

EA Sports Drops 'Madden NFL 21' Trailer

EA Sports Drops 'Madden NFL 21' Trailer The new gameplay trailer was released on Tuesday after its originally-scheduled June 1 debut was postponed due to the protests against racial injustice and..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published

Tweets about this