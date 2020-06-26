Xbox Series S leaks: Another next-gen. Xbox could be on the way for 2020 Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It looks like new development documents are adding even more validity to Xbox Series S, a more affordable Xbox Series X code-named Lockhart. Rumors have been in the air for quite sometime regarding the existence of a second version of Xbox Series X and it’s starting to look more and more like a reality. Head below for all the details. more…



The post Xbox Series S leaks: Another next-gen. Xbox could be on the way for 2020 appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

