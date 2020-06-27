Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASA’s DIY Necklace ‘PULSE’ Will Stop You From Touching Your Face

Fossbytes Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Amidst the ongoing pandemic, NASA has done its part for the humankind by developing a necklace that can stop the spread of coronavirus. NASA’s DIY necklace works as an alarm that stops the user from touching their face as it increases the chances of spread. NASA’s DIY necklace has been named PULSE. The 3D printed […]

The post NASA’s DIY Necklace ‘PULSE’ Will Stop You From Touching Your Face appeared first on Fossbytes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Winner Announced in NASA’s ‘Tournament Earth’ Photo Competition [Video]

Winner Announced in NASA’s ‘Tournament Earth’ Photo Competition

NASA's Earth Observatory has published over 16,000 images of Earth's wonders. In celebration of their 20th anniversary and Earth Day's 50th anniversary, they asked the public to choose their favorite..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:57Published

Tweets about this

realsamzewas

Sam Zewas NASA Pulse Necklace Will Remind You Not To Touch Your Face #Rogue #ShopWithTacha #MassiveMusicMakhadzi #PRIDE2020… https://t.co/Dk4nacdGuj 9 hours ago

surgezircng

SurgeZirc NG NASA Pulse Necklace Will Remind You Not To Touch Your Face https://t.co/qToLwwHfIT Timaya YBNL… https://t.co/pyDQVYi1YG 10 hours ago