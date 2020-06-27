Global  

Mark Zuckerberg has $7 billion wiped off his fortune as Coca-Cola halts all social media advertising for 30 days

Saturday, 27 June 2020
Mark Zuckerberg has $7 billion wiped off his fortune as Coca-Cola halts all social media advertising for 30 days· Facebook's share price sank 8% on Friday, wiping an estimated $7 billion off CEO Mark Zuckerberg's fortune.
· The social media giant is facing financial pressure as major consumer companies, including Unilever, Coca-Cola, Ben & Jerry's, and many others pause their ad spend in protest at the way the firm moderates hate...
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Zuckerberg Makes Changes To How Information Is Spread On Facebook

Zuckerberg Makes Changes To How Information Is Spread On Facebook 00:32

 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company will start fixing the way information is spread. He said Facebook will put labels or take down posts from public figures that violate its rules. According to Gizmodo, Zuckerberg said they will also prohibit more categories of hate speech in ads. Facebook...

