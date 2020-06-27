Mark Zuckerberg has $7 billion wiped off his fortune as Coca-Cola halts all social media advertising for 30 days Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

· Facebook's share price sank 8% on Friday, wiping an estimated $7 billion off CEO Mark Zuckerberg's fortune.

· The social media giant is facing financial pressure as major consumer companies, including Unilever, Coca-Cola, Ben & Jerry's, and many others pause their ad spend in protest at the way the firm moderates hate...


