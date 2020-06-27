Mark Zuckerberg has $7 billion wiped off his fortune as Coca-Cola halts all social media advertising for 30 days
Saturday, 27 June 2020 () · Facebook's share price sank 8% on Friday, wiping an estimated $7 billion off CEO Mark Zuckerberg's fortune.
· The social media giant is facing financial pressure as major consumer companies, including Unilever, Coca-Cola, Ben & Jerry's, and many others pause their ad spend in protest at the way the firm moderates hate...
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company will start fixing the way information is spread. He said Facebook will put labels or take down posts from public figures that violate its rules. According to Gizmodo, Zuckerberg said they will also prohibit more categories of hate speech in ads. Facebook...